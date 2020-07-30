Barbecue has been a way of life for Victor Scott. As a kid Scott helped his dad cook hogs behind their house. He would move on to cooking on the side of the road and then selling from a food truck but he never thought he would open a brick and mortar business.
Scott says God had other plans. “God spoke to me in 2017, and told me to go ahead and do it,” he said standing in the front of his bright red metal building on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Kingstree. Besides flowing a higher calling there was another reason. “I wanted to do something with this piece of land beside my house.” After a lot of hard work, on July 18, Scott and his family celebrated the grand opening of V & J BBQ. He named it V & J after his sons, Victor, Jr. and Joshua. The menu includes barbecue pork, chicken and ribs, and perlou. “Basically, soul food,” said Scott.
You’ll see Scott’s food truck at festivals such as Kingstree’s Pig Pickin’ and the Pecan Festival in Florence. He also caters special events. The business is open Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In August they plan to open every other Sunday.