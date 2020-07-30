Victor Scott and his family celebrated the grand opening of their business, V & J BBQ with a July 18, ribbon-cutting. Present were Victor’s son Joshua Scott, Scott’s mother, Willie Mae Lawson, Scott’s wife Carlene Scott, Victor’s father, Roosevelt Lawson, Pastor Victor Scott, Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber Chairman Jamie Smith, Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber Director Martha Burrows, and Senator Ronnie Sabb. Photo by Michaele Duke