The Kingstree Lions Club is currently working with other District 32C Clubs to secure usable glasses for a special Lions Recycle for Sight Program in Mozambique spearheaded by Lions George and Sandra Chace of Darlington, who are trained optical missionaries specializing in vision testing and eye healthcare. Refractive errors can be easily corrected with eyeglasses, yet millions living in low- and middle-income countries lack access to basic eye care services.
Lions have recognized the urgent need for corrective lenses and collect usable glasses in their communities to support Lions Recycle for Sight Programs across the state and the world.
The Kingstree Club needs citizens assistance in this endeavor. Prescription glasses can be dropped off in the purple boxes located at the following sites: BI-LO, IGA, Big G Hardware, Lane Town Hall, and Hemingway Library.
The Kingstree Lions Club serves to prevent avoidable blindness and improve the quality of life for people who are blind and visually impaired through their local screening of youth and senior citizens in our communities and assist with securing glasses for individuals who meet the qualifications.
Lions George and Sandra Chace will be guests of the Kingstree Lions Club on October 1, at 7 p.m. during their monthly meeting at Monkey Bottoms Restaurant.
For more information contact any member of the Kingstree Lions Club directly or call (843) 387-6198 and leave a message.