The Kingstree Police Department, along with the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating an October 3, homicide that has taken the lives of two victims. According to Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight, Quadree Lismail Wilson, 24, died of gunshot wounds he suffered at the LaNue Floyd Village in Kingstree. It has been reported that Tysie Wilson, 16, of Kingstree succumbed to her wounds at a later date.
Deputies responded to the shooting and upon arrival discovered three gunshot victims had been transported to Williamsburg Regional Hospital. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wilson was pronounced dead at the hospital and a second gunshot victim received treatment for their wounds. Coroner McKnight said both bodies will undergo an autopsy.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the shooting is asked to contact WCSO Investigators at (843) 355-6381. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.