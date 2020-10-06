The Kingstree Police Department, along with the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating an October 3, homicide. According to Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight, Quadree Lismail Wilson, 24, died of gunshot wounds he suffered at the LaNue Floyd Village in Kingstree.
Deputies responded to the shooting and upon arrival discovered three gunshot victims had been transported to Williamsburg Regional Hospital. Two gunshot victims received treatment for their gunshot wounds and Wilson was pronounced dead. Coroner McKnight said the body was taken to MUSC for an autopsy.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the shooting is asked to contact WCSO Investigators at (843) 355-6381. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
This is an updated story published in the October 7, issue.