Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of January.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief Andre Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435. You also can come by the police department and leave your name, phone number, and address.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Senior Bingo
The senior citizens of Lane invite any senior citizen to join them every first and third Tuesday at Lane Recreation Center on Broomstraw Rd. for “Senior Bingo.”
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at: 1 (800) 431-1754.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Interventions
Narconon New Life Retreat would like to remind families to stay educated on the signs and dangers of drug abuse. Methamphetamines and opioids are on the rise in both rural and city areas. Learn the signs and protect your loved ones from drug abuse and addiction. The amount of deaths caused by Methamphetamines has almost tripled since 2014. To learn more, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/the-other-drug-epidemic.html.
WCDSN Meetings
Williamsburg County Dis-abilities and Special Needs Board will hold board meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month at 12 p.m. at 61 Greenlee Street, Kingstree. The public is welcomed to attend. Permission to be included on the agenda should be submitted to Clara Faye Dozier at (843) 355-5481 extension 1022 or email requests to fdozier@wcdsnb.org.
Community Bingo
The Salters/Lane Community Action Committee will be hosting monthly Bingo sessions on the first Thursday of every month. It is a fundraising effort for these communities. Bingo is held at 6 p.m. at the C. Williams Rush African American Museum at 200 Hampton Avenue in Kingstree. For more information call (843) 496-9694 or (803) 397-1859. You are all invited to attend.
Aerobics Classes
The Total Woman will have free low impact aerobic classes every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Kingstree Housing Development Corporation, 1022 Lexington Ave., Kingstree. Women 18+ are welcome to participate. For more information call Joan Dunmore Hampton, certified aerobics instructor, at (803) 775-0171 or email her at Info@JoanDHampton.com or JoanDHampton.com. This is a service of The Total Woman Teaching Series, women’s empowerment networking event for gifted, entrepreneurial, and faith driven women.
Love the Arts
Now included in this year’s Lake City Concert Series season ticket, “Love the Arts” is again at The Inn at The Crossroads. Prominent local artists headline an evening of musical entertainment with divine desserts, wine, and champagne. Adding to the excitement will be a unique silent auction with funds going directly to its Arts In Education program which supports artists coming to local schools to encourage children to love the arts while learning to create. This concert is co-sponsored by The Inn at The Crossroads. The concert will be held Thursday, February 20, at 7:30 p.m. at The Stables at The Inn At the Crossroads. For more information call (843) 374-8611.
Frisson Ensemble
From New York City, the Frisson Ensemble features the best and brightest of classical music’s rising stars drawn from many of the nation’s major music schools including Juilliard, Curtis, and Yale. Frisson showcases a myriad of rarely-performed masterworks. Listen and enjoy as Frisson expands and contracts into a variety of ensembles, including quintets, sextets, nonets, and a small chamber orchestra. Six of the artists will be performing on March 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lake City Presbyterian Church in Lake City. For more information call (843) 374-8611.
Concert
Recently acclaimed a “world renown organist” and “YouTube organ influencer,” Mark Husey gained global notoriety through amassing over 5 million views of over 800 videos on his two YouTube channels. Following his 10 years of service at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Columbia, he is currently Parish Organist at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro California and visiting organist at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles in Los Angeles. In addition to Husey’s performance of organ works of J. S. Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, and Paul Hindemith, this concert features Mary Alice Thomy Bogue, Katie Gatch, and Mac McDougal performing vocal duets and quartets. The concert will be held Friday, January 31, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lake City Presbyterian Church with a reception following. For more information call (843) 374-8611.
Alumni Meeting
St. Mark Hornet Alumni Picnic Meeting will be held on the second Sunday of each month, January to May, at 4 p.m. All meetings will be at the St. Mark School. They are asking everyone who to plan to attend any of the events to please come out to the meetings, and they will also be taking payments at this time if you choose to do so. For more information please call Nettie W. Nesmith at (843) 325-3983 or Isaac Scott at (843) 426-5211.
Seminar and Clinic
The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation will have a free educational seminar and clinic for the MLK Day of Education and Service on Monday, January 20, at 12 p.m. at the Greater St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1297 Old Georgetown Rd., Hemingway. The pastor is Arthur W. Ford. For more information call Harmon Cooper, Jr., coordinator for the program at (843) 558-5502. The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation is located at 1535 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Suite D.,Charleston. For questions, call the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation at (843) 745-7055 or email www.heirsproperty.org.
AARP Meeting
Williamsburg County Chapter #5360 AARP will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 22, at 12 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Williamsburg County Recreation Department, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree. If you are a member of the National AARP Organization, you are invited to please come join the local chapter. For more information, please contact Jane B. McBride, president at (843) 354-7693 or (843) 244-5025.
Soup for the Soul
Vital Aging for the “Soup For The Soul” Fundraiser will be held Friday, February 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingstree United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. All you can eat soup and cornbread, when you dine in, and carry-out available with limited options. Tickets are $8 per person. There will also be baked goods for sale and a quilt show. Come and view the beautiful quilts designed by the Kingstree Center Quilting ladies while you enjoy delicious soup. Proceeds will benefit Vital Aging’s senior services. Tickets available in advance. Please call (843) 354-5496 - for tickets.
WEOC Board Meeting
The meeting of the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Board of Directors will be held Tuesday, January 28, at 7 p.m. at the Choppee Head Start Center Board Room, 8055 Choppee Rd., Georgetown. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting.
Library Board Meeting
The Williamsburg County Library Board of Trustees will have a board meeting on Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. in the Williamsburg County Library – Hemingway Branch, at 306 N. Main St., Hemingway.