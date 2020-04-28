During the COVID-19 outbreak, the Red Cross of South Carolina is looking for community members to volunteer as Blood Donor Screeners at local blood drives and donation centers.
As the outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues to impact our communities and how we do life, we need your help ensuring we have a sufficient blood supply to support the patients at our 32 local hospitals in South Carolina and across the country. Cancer patients, children with health complications, even mothers that have just given birth are depending on blood being available when and where they need it.
As a Volunteer Blood Donor Screener, you will play the vital role of screening donors as they enter the facility to make a donation. This would include taking the donor’s temperature and asking specific screening questions to ensure eligibility.
“I feel very safe working during blood drives partly because we have many safety measures in place. Those include wearing protective gloves, wearing a mask and checking our own temperatures,” said Blanche Sullivan, a volunteer who has been screening donors. “We also make sure that we follow good hygiene measures prior to, during, and after the blood drives”
Training will be provided on site and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be provided. Per CDC recommendations, gloves and masks will be provided to each volunteer. You have to be 18 years or older to help in this particular role. All donors have been asked to wear masks during their donation process as well.
“I feel I can show donors appreciation, show them that they’re not alone and that we’re all in this together,” said Sullivan. “People sometimes feel overwhelmed and wonder what they can do. I say that this is a very rewarding experience.
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
This is the time to take care of one another. If you are healthy and feeling well, please consider making an appointment to donate mid-April and after by visiting RedCrossBlood.org. The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the ONLY source for those in need. We have taken numerous steps to make sure the donation process is safe during this outbreak.
We continue to respond to disasters like home fires and severe storms. Our teams are continuing their work with our military and their families as well as teach lifesaving skills like CPR and First Aid . You can support all of the urgent humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross by donating to Where It Is Needed Most at redcross.org or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). A donation of any size makes a difference.