In the midst of the Coronavirus affecting citizens across the state, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce released current unemployment claims data.
According to the news release, in the week ending March 28, 2020, the advance figures for South Carolina initial claims* was 64,856, an increase of approximately 108.85% from the previous week’s count of 31,054 and a 3,149.3% increase from the week ending March 14, 2020. This means that there were 64,856 individuals who both live and work in the state of South Carolina who filed an initial claim during that week. The number of people who applied for benefits does not represent the number of people approved as that’s ongoing.
In the week ending March 21, the advance figures for South Carolina interstate initial claims was 772, an increase of approximately 800% from the previous week’s count of 259, an increase of 192 since the week prior. This means that there were 772 individuals who live in South Carolina, but filed for unemployment insurance against another state.
The unemployment insurance claims process is 100 percent online. Residents do not have to visit an SC Works center to file for benefits. There is no “in-person” process. Most of the questions the agency is receiving through their call center can be found on the website dew.sc.gov and YouTube page SC DEW.
The Department of Employment and Workforce say there are many exceptions to the unemployment insurance process due to federal and state assistance. They are updating their dew.sc.gov/covid-hub daily.
*An initial claim is a claim filed by an unemployed individual after a separation from an employer. The claimant requests a determination of basic eligibility for the UI program. When an initial claim is filed with a state, certain programmatic activities take place and these result in activity counts including the count of initial claims. The count of U.S. initial claims for unemployment insurance is a leading economic indicator because it is an indication of emerging labor market conditions in the country. However, these are weekly administrative data which are difficult to seasonally adjust, making the series subject to some volatility.