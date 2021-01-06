Campaign Comes in Recognition of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9
Columbia, South Carolina --- With the national Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy announced today the launch of his office’s “Thank a Law Enforcement Officer” campaign. The campaign encourages the public to send thank you notes to the law enforcement offices in their area.
“Each and every day, our law enforcement officers put on their uniforms and leave the safety of their homes and the comfort of their families to protect and serve our communities,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Some days on the job, they are put in extremely dangerous situations; and, unfortunately, some give their lives to protect ours. This campaign ensures our law enforcement officers know how much we appreciate their sacrifice. We stand with them as they work to make our communities safer.”
Due to COVID-19, U.S. Attorney McCoy encourages the public to mail the thank you notes to the law enforcement offices, instead of dropping them off in person. Additionally, the Law Enforcement Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lori Vernali, can help distribute the thank you notes.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office cannot complete the work it does without the support of our law enforcement partners,” said Vernali. “Should the public have any trouble determining the offices that have jurisdiction in their area, we are here to help deliver the messages to the appropriate agencies for them.”
Those wishing to participate should send a note to any law enforcement agency in their area or to the following for delivery by the U.S. Attorney’s Office:
United States Attorney’s Office
Attn: Law Enforcement Coordinator
1441 Main Street, Suite 500
Columbia, SC 29201
You can also show support in other ways:
• Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.
• Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.
• Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.
• Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement.
• Participate in Project Blue Light - Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement.
• Organize an event or a rally in support of your law enforcement officers.
• Advertise your support through local media outlets/billboards.
• Post the public service announcement supplied by C.O.P.S. to your organization’s webpage or social media pages.
• Coordinate and/or participate in a Blue Blood Drive.
Most importantly, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.