As of Sunday, March 29, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported two positive cases for COVID-19 in Williamsburg County. The agency also reported 3,587 negative tests (Public Health Laboratory only).
DHEC’s zipcode level information as well as the agency’s heat map indicate reported cases of COVID-19 for the previous 14 days, the time-frame for when an individual would be contagious.
Regardless of the number of reported cases within an area, all South Carolinians are encouraged to take seriously the recommended precautions for protecting against the disease. On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended social distancing through the end of April, which means for many, the holiest day on the Christians’ calendar will go without public celebration. There has been talk that precautions could be lowered before the April date; however, Dr. Tom Inglesby of Johns Hopkins said he believes the numbers will go up and to hold steady the social distancing.
While there have been reports of global disaster, Dr Deborah Birx appealed to pubic officials to show restraint in their comments because at this point deaths are a mere fraction of earlier estimates. On Thursday, March 26, Birx said the terrifying initial models predicting hundreds of thousands of deaths do not line up with worldwide reporting. She pointed to a UK report predicting 500,000 deaths have been adjusted to 20,000 in the UK. “The predictions of the models don’t match the reality on the ground in either China, South Korea or Italy,” she said during a March 26, press conference.
On Sunday officials said the potentially 2.2 million people or more could have died had social distancing measures not been put in place. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert said figures suggest millions of people in the U.S. could get infected and more than 100,000 could die.
The White House appointed Ambassador Birx to the Office of the Vice President to aid in the whole of government response to COVID-19 as the Coronavirus Response Coordinator. She is working alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci.