A woman was found dead Monday, Sept. 23, in the Morrisville Community. According to Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight, the body of Irene Pressley, 64, of Morrisville, was transported to MUSC for an autopsy. Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Vernie Cumbee said the Sheriff's Office, SLED and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating the homicide. At this time no other information has been released concerning a suspect.
Law enforcement is investigating another shooting that occurred on the same day in Kingstree. According to McKnight, Mark McCrea, 46, of Deer Drive, Kingstree was shot. He was transported to an area hospital then airlifted to another hospital where he later died from his injuries. At this time no other information has been released. The News will update these stories as information is released.
Anyone with any information regarding either shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-355-6381. Callers can remain anonymous.