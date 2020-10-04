Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to the June 2, murder of ---- of Salters. --- was outside a residence on M and M Road when he was fatally wounded.
Marquise Donnell Bryant, 20, of Moncks Corner and Eric Lame Amos 21, of salters were charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg COunty SHeriff's Office at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity.