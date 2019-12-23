Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright is looking for volunteers for a new committee called the Litter Control Action Team or L-CAT. The county is plagued with a trash problem, and efforts by local citizens, though commendable, barely scratch the waste.
The committee will be comprised of local citizens led by a spokespersons from each of the seven districts. Once organized, members will discuss ways to address the problem, visit current laws, review the county’s current ordinances, provide their own insights and come up with possible solutions.
In addition, Wright said they are working on possible grants for funding the purchase of cameras that would be placed at strategic locations. “We need to do it because we have a serious problem,” she said. “It’s only going to take catching a few people and putting them on the front page of the paper that people will stop doing what they’re doing.”
Wright praises people like retired Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber Director Leslee Spivey and Senator Ronnie Sabb, who have been champions in cleanup efforts
but one person and one group is not enough. “She (Spivey) and Senator Sabb have been warriors but once or twice a year is not enough,” she said. “This has got to be a continuous monthly effort to keep the county clean. There are some extremely active groups out there, which I’m hoping we can tie into and get some help from them. It’s going to take not only the L-CAT team but it’s going to take the county effort too.”
She plans to meet with Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder to discuss anti-littering concepts to students and they can contribute to a better environment. Wright recalls a similar experience when she was in school. The “Don’t be a Litter Bug” campaign was a popular project that made an impression on her. “When I was a kid in school we had a mascot visit,” she said. “As a child I learned you should never litter. That stuck with me as an adult.”
Anyone interested in volunteering in this important campaign can call Wright’s Executive Assistant Naomi Dorsey at (843) 355-9321.