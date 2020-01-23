Williamsburg County Transit Services (WCTS) Executive Director Michael Burgess retired Thursday, January 23. According to County Supervisor Tiffany Wright, Burgess "went into retirement". The decision came on the heels of a forensic audit that revealed a list of discrepancies to include internal control issues in respect to inventory, payroll, time management, and fringe benefits.
Burgess was placed on leave with pay in August, after an investigation by the Department of Labor verified a complaint made by an employee of the WCTS regarding lost wages. At that time Wright said the county was found to be in violation of overtime and wages totaling nearly $500,000 over a two-year period. Read the entire story in The News' January 29, issue.