The Kingstree Beautification Commission has selected Mrs. Mary Frances Kennedy at 706 Virginia and West Academy streets as the September 2019 ‘Yard Of the Month.’
The yard is manicured, adorned with a variety of trees, plants, flowers, and bird feeders at the front and rear of the property. Mrs. Kennedy stated that the property and yard are maintained and supervised by her daughter Mrs. Cheryl Wren, and several landscapers. Each component of the yard maintenance is individually divided into the placement of the straw, edging, trimming of the trees and hedges, and replacement of the plants.
Mrs. Kennedy shared a story that as a young girl, her mother loved to plant little flower beds. Her job was to keep them free of weeds. She did not like removing the weeds. She wanted a yard with plants that would not require weeding. Mrs. Kennedy is a long-time member of the Kingstree Garden Club. She assisted with the landscaping of the Williamsburg Regional Hospital, and other notable landmarks around town.
The Yard of the Month Program was created to recognize residents who positively contribute to the overall appearance of the town, have exceeded the average efforts of maintaining their yard, and diligently work to make their yard and the Town of Kingstree a more beautiful place. Judging is not limited to landscaping. Buildings, walkways, porches, patios, and fences located on the property are required to be in good repair. The program recognizes residents during the months of April through September. The program presented its first award on September 1, 2016.
Nominations for Yard of the Month are presented to the Beautification Commission. Members of the commission select the yards to be recognized. Members are appointed by the Kingstree Town Council and serve as an advisory initiative and encourage the beautification and improvement. The commission meets the second Monday of each month.
The Town of Kingstree is dedicated to improving the quality of lives and appearances around the town and at its entrances. Residents are encouraged to take pride in their homes and neighborhoods. Information regarding beautification programs, or how you may become involved, contact the Town of Kingstree at (843) 355-7484 or visit our website at www.kingstree.org.
Submitted by Alvin Chambers, Town of Kingstree Beautification Commission.