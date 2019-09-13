The Kingstree Beautification Commission has selected Kenneth and Aletha Fulton’s yard at 315 North Academy Street as the August 2019 ‘Yard Of the Month.’
Mr. Fulton stated that the property was purchased late 2011 after the structures were slated for demolition. Michael and Lanae Martin of Affordable Irrigation were hired to design the landscaping. The yard is manicured, adorned with a variety of trees, plants, and flowers at the front and the rear of the property is enhanced with the children’s playground. The Fultons enjoy maintaining the landscape. They have received several requests to have their yard used for photo opportunities.
The Yard of the Month Program was created to give recognition to residents who positively contribute to the overall appearance of the town, have exceeded the average efforts of maintaining their yard, and diligently work to make their yard and the Town of Kingstree a more beautiful place. The judging is not limited to landscaping. It includes buildings, walk ways, porches, patios, and fences that are located on the property and are required to be in good repair. The program recognizes residents during the months of April through September. The program presented its first award on September 1, 2016.
Nominations for Yard of the Month may be made to any commission member or to the Town of Kingstree. Members of the Kingstree Beautification Commission select the yards to be recognized. The Kingstree Beautification Commission members are appointed by Kingstree Town Council and serve as an advisory initiative and encourage the beautification and improvement of the appearance of the town and its entrances. Others receiving this recognition are Francis Burrows, Sylvia Williamson, David and Edith Williams, Robert and Diane Williamson, Garrison and Linda Hupp, and Senator and Mrs. Ronnie Sabb.
The Town of Kingstree is dedicated to improving the quality of lives and appearance of our community. We encourage residents to take pride in their homes and neighborhoods. The Beautiful Commission meets the second Monday of each month. If you would like to learn more about the beautification programs or would like to become involved with this effort, contact the Town of Kingstree at (843) 355-7484 or visit our website at www.kingstree.org.