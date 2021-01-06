Retired Army Colonel David Tisdale was honored to receive the Daughters of the American Revolution “Good Citizen Award” in 1957 at Williamsburg High School located in Williamsburg County and he was not a United States citizen! David was born in England and came to South Carolina with his British mother and his United States military father.
David was so thrilled to get this prestigious award that thereafter he became a US citizen, then became a Citadel cadet and after graduation joined the US Army, where he served in various locations. While he was visiting family in Columbia during the Christmas holidays David agreed to meet with Faye James Pender, a former Regent of the William Capers Chapter, DAR so that the chapter could thank him for his service. Currently Paula LaMotte McCutchen serves as Regent.