Kingstree, SC (29556)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.