A single car crash on Radio Road has left three dead. Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner William Horton identified the three as Darious McCray, 22, of Hemingway, Tiquan Williams, 22, of Hemingway and Robert Solomon, 23, of Nesmith.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee, an Infinity Sedan was traveling south on Radio Road when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The bodies were transported to MUSC for autopsies. The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP and the Multi Disciplinary Accident (MATE) team.