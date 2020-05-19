Vital Aging of Williamsburg County, Inc., in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, will be issuing free coupons to low income individuals age 60 and older that may be used to purchase fresh produce at local participating farmers’ markets. Each eligible person will receive $25 worth of coupons to be used at participating markets from May through October 15, 2020. The coupons will be issued on a first come first served basis until the supply is exhausted.
No application will be taken in person.
• Applications must be submitted online only at www.dss.sc.gov/sfmnp.
• Applications must be completed prior to May 25, 2020.
• Applicants must meet household income eligibility limits.
• If approved, you will receive a confirmation advising where and when to pick up the vouchers.
• Pick-up will be curbside and seniors will not need to exit their vehicle.
• A picture ID will be required to pick up the vouchers.
This program is called the Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and the goals of the program are to supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce and to support South Carolina’s small farmers.