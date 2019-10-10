If you wake up one morning and find a pink toilet in your front yard, don’t panic. The painted porcelain throne is a prop for the Williamsburg Regional Hospital Foundation (WRHF) fundraiser. “Flush Out Cancer” coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This is how it works:
A specified donation sends the toilet to a friend. The friend will pay an amount to have it removed or send it back to the friend’s yard. An additional donation (toilet insurance) will keep it out of your yard for a week.
WRHF Director Gabriel Poston heard about the highly successful Pink Flamingo fundraiser but decided to tweak it after someone mentioned a toilet fundraiser during a meeting. “I put two and two together and really wanted to do something for breast cancer,” he said. “And I really didn’t want to do pink flamingos because some people would drive by and think they belong there. They’ll see the toilet and say that thing does not belong there.”
Poston said the fundraiser is popular with large hospitals but it’s also addressing a serious issue. “It’s for a good cause,” he said. “I come from a family that’s been affected by breast cancer and I know many people who have family members who have suffered from breast cancer so I feel really good about doing this.” A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation. For more information contact Poston at (843) 355-0323.