Williamsburg County has a thriving outdoor sports population but there’s an indoor sport that’s taken over in Kingstree. Owners Mark and Kim Vice opened Vice Outdoors and Trophy Shop in March 2018. The Vices offer hunting and fishing gear and apparel and have been working on an indoor archery range. Their vision was complete in August and they now host competitions every Thursday evening at the business located at 1230 North Longstreet St. in Kingstree.
On any given night, over a dozen men and women gather to compete and enjoy a meal prepared by the Vices. Mark said competing on a regular basis has its benefits. “It keeps you in check with your form - your mechanics and bow shooting,” he said. “When deer season goes out, when its raining or cold outside, we have central heat and air and a roof over their head.”
Vice compares the sport to golf. “If one thing is out of play, you’re going to have a bad day,” he said. Most of the competitors rely on compound bow but Vice said occasionally you’ll see longbows or recurves. Ten shooters are on the line at one time. Each competitor shoots three arrows for practice before scoring begins.
Vice said non-competitors come to enjoy the camaraderie and enjoy the meal. “We got guys that watch, guys that eat and guys that eat and shoot,” he said. The competition draws all levels of shooters, including pros such as Steven Tanner and Brent Quarles. Local resident Robert McClary is friends with them and is a regular on the Vice range. “We do it for fun,” said McClary who is preparing along with about 20 other competitors from across the state for the Lancaster Archery Classic, East Coast’s largest indoor archery tournament. “It’s all about the social aspect. It’s not about the competition so much. It’s all for practice.”
Vice said memberships are available for those who are committed to the sport or simply want to learn. “Up until deer season comes back in, we’ll have it every Thursday night,” said Vice.