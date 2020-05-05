Filing fees to cover the cost of putting a name on a ballot, in a chance to serve the people, is a costly proposition. For instance, to run to be coroner of Williamsburg County, candidates paid $1,478.77.
To file to run as a candidate for county council, citizens paid $591.87 each, while to run to serve as state senator requires a $416 filing fee.
Those challenging Lindsay Graham as U.S. Senator paid $10,440 for the privilege and those running against Jim Clyburn, District 6, House of Representative, paid the $3,480 filing fee.
Republican challengers to Graham in June are Michael LaPierre of Pickens County, Duke Buckner of Walterboro and Joe Reynolds of North Charleston.
Graham is a native of Central in Pickens County and was elected to the Senate in 2002, and re-elected in 2008 and 2014.
Facing Graham in November will be Libertarian party candidates David Weikle of North Augusta and Keenan Wallace Dunham of Myrtle Beach, Constitution party candidate Bill Bledsoe of Spartanburg, and Democrat Jaime Harrison of Columbia.
Facing Clyburn, of Santee, in November on the General Election ballot will be Mark Hackett of Greenville, Constitution Party candidate; and John McCollum, the Republican candidate.
District 6 in the U.S. House represents portions of the following counties: Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Florence, Hampton, Jasper, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and Williamsburg.