It’s that time of year! Tailgating, jockeys, and of course, the horses are on the agenda for the 24th Annual Running of the King’s Tree Trials. The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber, under the direction of new director, Martha McClary Burrows, is anticipating a huge crowd will turn out for the race.
The Chamber has hosted the race at the McCutchen Training Center in the Cedar Swamp Community during the first week of November since 1995. The races trails consist of Quarter Horses and Thoroughbreds.
Races are run no matter the weather and its run the gambit from freezing temps to ankle deep mud to pure warm sunshine. But it’s not just about the races. Dressing up and showing off your tailgating decor is part of the fun.
This year the race is scheduled for November 2, at 12 p.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber located at 131 North Academy Street, Kingstree or on the day of the race, which is cash only.