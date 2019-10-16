A teenager was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) after an altercation at the Williamsburg Regional Hospital (WRH). According to a Kingstree Police Department Incident Report, on the evening of October 9, officers responded to a call in regards to a man with a gun in the lobby. Officers, as well as Williamsburg County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and secured the facility then located the suspect in the back parking lot of the hospital.
According to the police report, Lane Police Chief Patrick had transported the suspect to the hospital for a mental evaluation. While inside, the suspect began arguing with his sister. The two ended up outside and the sister returned to the lobby and told employees her brother had a gun.
When police located the suspect he challenged them. Officers gave verbal commands for him to drop his weapon. According to the report the suspect then pulled a silver handgun from his front waistband and pointed it at himself and law enforcement.
According to the police report, the suspect would surrender and was charged with breach of peace high and aggravated. He was released to his sister who serves as his custodial parent. He was later transported to the DJJ in Columbia.
A media outlet reported that Kingstree Chief Andre Williams described the weapon as a pellet gun and that he would petition DJJ to charge the teen as a minor with brandishing a firearm. On Monday morning, The News directed an inquiry by email as instructed by the chief to KPD Public Information Officer Lt. Brockenberry for any updates to this incident.
WRH CEO Sharon Poston praised law enforcement and added the hospital’s trained staff was key in keeping everyone safe as they separated the pair and escorted them outside through different doors before officers arrived. “The sheriff’s office active shooter training prepared them for the worst and thankfully nothing happened.”