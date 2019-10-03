“Make no mistake, perpetrators of this crime will face justice,” said David McGinnis, Inspector in Charge, Charlotte Division, U.S. Postal Inspection Service during a September 27, press conference. McGinnis was referring to the murder of U.S. Postal Service Rural Mail Carrier Irene Gibson Pressley, 64, whose body was discovered Monday, Sept. 23, in the Morrisville Community. Pressley worked for the Postal Service for nearly 22 years and at the time was delivering mail on her route. On September 28, she was laid to rest.
Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22, of Andrews, was charged with the murder. According to law enforcement, Seward was seen before the shooting with an AR-15. Multiple .223 shell casings were found at the scene on Senate Road. A fingerprint confirmed to be that of Seward was also located on a USPS parcel that was recovered from the crime scene. He is being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. He was denied bond.
According to a press release issued by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at an unknown address on Morrisville Road, where they discovered Pressley unresponsive. A black vehicle was near her. EMS arrived and attempted to render aid but was unsuccessful.
On Friday, September 27, multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference regarding the incident. Postal Inspectors, uniform postal police, administrative and technical personnel from all over the country staged at the Williamsburg County Emergency Operation Command Center partnered with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the U.S. Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies to conduct the investigation. On September 28, the announcement of the arrest was issued.
W.C. Sheriff Stephen Gardner said deputies worked 12-hour shifts for 24-hour coverage. During the conference he said the reason for that was he wants the citizens to know they are safe. “We want our citizens to know to put their trust in us, that they will be safe and we will stand against acts of violence and we will bring justice to this crime,” said Gardner.
Sheriff Gardner thanked the United States Postal Inspectors, SLED, Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Kip Coker and the Lake City Police Department for their hard work and assistance with the investigation. “We will continue to work together to make all of our communities safer,” he said. The investigation is ongoing.