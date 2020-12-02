An ordinance regarding the protection for trees on private property has raised some concerns. The Kingstree Beautification Committee has been considering the ordinance for years. The purpose is to protect trees that are important to communities and maintain the esthetic value of a neighborhood. One look at some of the trimming of crepe myrtles and the idea seems justifiable.
Town attorney Billy Jenkinson presented the information to Kingstree Town Council at their November 16, meeting. Most cities have a similar ordinance and the city has been using an arborist to maintain the public spaces and medians within the city limits.
Jenkinson said the ordinance, which is a combination of ordinances passed in Georgetown and Conway, isn’t focused on preventing a homeowner from cutting down a tree if, for example, it is diseased or impeding construction. Rather, the ordinance is designed to protect certain species of trees such as live oak, maple, dogwood and cypress and are eight inches in diameter or greater.
If the ordinance is passed, a citizen wishing to take down a tree will pay a $10 application fee for a tree or trees to be removed. An arborist would have final approval, however he does not do any work, only providing advice. If the Beautification Committee does not approve it, the citizen has the right to appeal to council.
A violation of the ordinance (such as removing or trimming a tree on the list without filing an application) could cost the citizen up to a $500 fine depending on the nature of the violation. “It’s all about esthetics, it’s all about the way we look and it’s all about the way we protest our history and protect our homes,” said Jenkinson. “I think it’s just high time we do so.”
The meeting was broadcast on the Town’s social media page. Several viewers felt such an ordinance is an intrusion. “I think if I have a tree on my property I can cut it down if I want to,” said one viewer. “I pay property tax on it and there are so many people that can not afford to pay any more.”
Council voted 5-2 on first of two readings with Monica Murdaugh and Dr. Michelle Butterworth opposed, citing possible legal and questioning other issues such as the need for an arborist before trimming a branch that is touching the homeowner’s roof. Jenkinson said they could always revisit the ordinance to make changes.