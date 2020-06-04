A shooting on M&M Road in Kingstree left one man dead. According to a Williamsburg County Sheriff’s press release, when deputies arrives on scene around 2:30 p.m. on June 2, the victim was lying on the ground outside a residence. The victim, identified by Williamsburg County Assistant Coroner William Horton as Alecksi Mitchum, 19, had succumbed to a gunshot wound.
Before deputies arrived a suspect left the scene in what has been described as a dark in color SUV. A motive is unknown at this time. Anyone with knowledge of information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity to leave information.