Iva Lamar Griffin, 46, of Thorne Ave., Kingstree, was arrested December 10, by Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff's Office and Williamsburg County Sheriffs Office.
Griffin is charged with Murder in connection to a December 6, shooting that claimed the life of Nancy Cherise Fulton, 40, of Kingstree. Fulton was at employee of Roses. She had been shot several times.
Griffin was transported to the Williamsburg County Detention Center on his respective charge. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office by calling (843) 355-6381. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
