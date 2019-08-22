The Kingstree Police Department is currently seeking the identity of suspect that committed an armed robbery the Dollar General Store on Longstreet Street, Kingstree. The robbery occurred on Tuesday, August 20, at 10:58 pm. The manager and a clerk were assaulted with a weapon.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'8, and weighs between 150-180 pounds. If anyone with information can contact Lt. Ruby Brockenberry or Inv. Clarkton White at the Kingstree Police Department at 843-355-5435. Callers may remain anonymous.