The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody regarding the murder of Franklin Lamont Ham, 38, of St. Stephen. Michael Scott Stevenson, Jr., 34, of Highpoint, North Carolina, was charged September 24, with Murder, Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Ham was killed on the afternoon of September 9, while sitting in a vehicle with a female who was also shot but survived.
According to an incident report, the victims were sitting in a vehicle near a residence on Senior Road when Stevenson is alleged to have pulled up to the driver’s side where Ham was sitting and fired into the car, striking Ham several. He left the scene in a silver vehicle before deputies arrived.
Stevenson was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force in Florence and transported to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office where he remains. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 355-6382. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.