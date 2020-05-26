Williamsburg Regional Hospital is currently undergoing a Community Health Needs Assessment. The assessment is critical to improving the health of communities by ensuring hospitals have the information they need to benefit their local needs.
The health needs of a community include improvement or maintenance of health status both in the community at large and in particular parts of the community, such as populations experiencing health disparities. Hospital CEO Sharon Poston said they are having difficulty reaching this specific population and are looking to county government, rural health clinic doctors, and others to help citizens complete the survey. “We’re not hitting this group who need healthcare and can’t get it,” said Poston. “They fall between the cracks.”
The survey link is available on the hospital’s website at wmbgrh.org and https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WilliamsburgCHNA2020, on the Williamsburg County Government website and at the hospital’s Rural Health Center where the staff can ask the patients the questions and enter the information for the patient into the computer.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 requires tax-exempt hospitals to create a hospital community health needs assessment every three years. According to the IRS, to assess the health needs of its community, a hospital facility must identify the significant health needs of the community. It must also prioritize those health needs, as well as identify resources potentially available to address them. Resources can include organizations, facilities, and programs in the community, including those of the hospital facility, potentially available to address those health needs.