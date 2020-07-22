Haselden Brothers Ford is among an elite group of Ford and Lincoln dealerships to be recognized with the 2019, President’s Award by Ford Motor Company.
The prestigious award honors dealerships that have excelled in automotive retailing in 2019, by providing exceptional customer service and satisfaction.
“Earning this award is a reflection of our entire staff’s commitment to delivering the best customer experience possible” says Bubba Haselden, owner of Haselden Brothers Ford couldn’t be more proud to receive this recognition, especially since it comes from the people we value most – our customers. They’re the reason we were able to achieve this award.”
The President’s Award was established in 1998. Dealers become eligible through survey responses from customers related to their sales and service satisfaction. Haselden Ford has won this award 14 times – the only dealer in South Carolina to have done so.
“In order to achieve the President’s Award, dealers must exceed customer expectations every day in every department. The pursuit of excellence is not for the faint of heart – it requires passion, tenacity and of course, hard work. This prestigious award salutes those top-performing Ford and Lincoln dealerships that embrace these philosophies, achieving among the highest levels of customer satisfaction – in both sales and service – in automotive retailing. “Thank you to all our loyal customers for allowing us to serve you,” said Bubba, Mitchell and Marian Haselden.