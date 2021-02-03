When Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright took office in 2019, she was the first woman to hold the position. She also had a list of things she wanted to do. One of them was to connect to each and every citizen. The idea of “SUP CHAT” was born and it seems to be working.
“When I was elected I promised the citizens that I would be transparent, and a voice for the people, along with listening to them and their concerns,” said Wright. “The SUP CHAT gave me the opportunity to provide information to the citizens and listen to their concerns.”
Wright uses her social media page after business hours to talk about various things going on in the county. She encourages citizens to engage in conversations, ask questions and suggest ideas that interest them. It has been a valuable tool for her to connect to the people.
“I have learned that if you don’t communicate with those you serve then there will always be a disconnect and misunderstanding about government,” she said.
“Politicians are those that connect with people during an election season, I wanted to change that stigma and have meaningful conversations with people I serve on a frequent basis. The only way you know what is going on in the community is to talk to people and understand what they are experiencing.”
Wright took a short break because of the COVID-19 crisis but is glad to be back. “I have many views and comments,” she said. “I think that they are successful. It gives people the opportunity to talk to me personally.” SUP CHAT is scheduled on the fourth Monday of each month through July beginning at 6 p.m.