The Black River United Way, in partnership with Williamsburg County School District, is sponsoring 120 rising second graders to complete a 4-week Summer Reading Challenge, July 22 - August 12. Each student will receive a summer reading kit from Scholastic. Each kit includes five books, five think sheets, a journal, a postcard, and colored pencils. In addition, they will receive a reading chart, tip sheets and parent support.
For those children who have access to the Internet, they offer the RAZ-Plus system. Raz-Plus provides rich, high-quality printable, projectable, and electronic books at 29 levels of text complexity. They can access these books through phone, tablets, or computers. These consistently and accurately leveled books progressively increase in difficulty to help students improve comprehension and fluency. Students can read texts at their level and in their areas of interest anytime with 24/7 Web access to get the practice they need to become better, more confident readers.
Parent engagement is key to e-learning so once students are rostered into the system, AmeriCorps members through Black River United Way will track their reading progress and contact parents to ensure engagement is high. This will also enable students to be tracked through the 20-21 school year as well. As an incentive, the top two students reading the most books in the challenge will receive a bicycle. The two most improved students will also receive a bicycle.