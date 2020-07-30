Dr. Myron Davis, Professional Development Director for Williamsburg County School District took time to join the Hemingway Boys and Girls Club during their BoeingSC STEM activity.
BoeingSC partners are offering engaging virtual STEM activities in alignment with SC Department of Education Science and Math standards. “It is always a pleasure of mine to witness students engaging in hands on learning,” said Davis. “The recent Boeing DreamLearners session was no different, the boys and girls really were excited and motivated to complete their suspension bridges and to test them. These STEM activities support the educational programs of Williamsburg County School District by exposing our students to 21st century technology and scientific investigation.”
The students constructed a bridge and competed with other students to see who built the strongest bridge. “We have a great time learning about fighter jets and how they have so many cool features,” said Nicholas, 12. “We love the projects that we create during the sessions. The telephone & suspension bridge projects were really cool. I wish this could be done every day not just on Tuesdays.”
With support from SC Department of Commerce Regional Workforce Advisors, bridges are built between education and industry, strengthening the workforce pipeline. “Technology is the key for young people, these virtual calls have been a great experience for us all,” said Marcus Mitchell, Hemingway Boys and Girls Cub Director. ”We’re very grateful for the opportunity to learn from so many great people who are passionate about what they do. Our kids look forward to every Tuesday so they can learn new things & work on a new project. We can’t thank you all enough for everything that has been done.”