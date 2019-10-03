Need help resolving a tax issue with the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR)? SCDOR’s Taxpayer Advocate, who is based in Columbia, will visit SCDOR offices across the state beginning in October.
The Advocate listens to taxpayer concerns, ensures the SCDOR’s policies and procedures do not cause unnecessary hardship, and can intervene on a taxpayer’s behalf if needed.
More specifically, the Advocate handles:
State tax liability issues or complaints. The Advocate reviews requests to reduce a taxpayer’s payment if they are in a current payment plan or to suspend payments if they are unable to pay due to unforeseen circumstances.
Offers in compromise. A qualifying taxpayer may be able to settle a tax debt for less than the full amount through a lump sum payment. The tax debt must be at least $10,000 (not including penalty and interest).
Compliance certifications. If the owner is preparing to sell their business, they may seek a certificate from the SCDOR stating the business has been compliant in paying its state tax liabilities.
Innocent Spouse. A spouse can seek tax relief if they believe all or part of a tax liability is actually the responsibility of a spouse or former spouse. Learn more at dor.sc.gov/contact/taxpayer-advocate.
The Advocate cannot help with:
Issues or taxes involving the federal government, counties, or other state agencies.
Non-tax debt, such as bills from hospitals or educational institutions.
Requests to negotiate debt already in GEAR or Setoff programs.
Currently scheduled visits:
The Advocate will be available from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at SCDOR offices the following dates.* Taxpayers are strongly encouraged to make appointments by calling 803-898-5444.
October 22 – Florence, 181 East Evans Street, Suite 5
November 8 – Charleston, 2070 Northbrook Boulevard, Suite B7
December 20 – Myrtle Beach, 1350 Farrow Parkway, Suite 200
*Dates are subject to change.
SCDOR’s Taxpayer Advocate handles more than 2,000 calls per year. This is the Advocate’s second statewide tour this year.
Learn more about the SCDOR’s Taxpayer Advocate here.