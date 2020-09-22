First Congressional District debate set for Sept. 28; U.S. Senate debate set for Oct. 21
South Carolina ETV (SCETV) is partnering with The Post and Courier to host and cover debates for two races – the First Congressional District race between Democrat Congressman Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger State Representative Nancy Mace and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat challenger Jaime Harrison.
Both debates will take place from 7 – 8 p.m. and will be aired live statewide on SCETV and SC Public Radio. The coverage will also be streamed live on scetv.org and postandcourier.com, as well as on SCETV’s various social media platforms.
Moderated by SCETV’s Gavin Jackson and The Post and Courier’s Jamie Lovegrove, the First Congressional District debate on Sept. 28 will take place at ETV Lowcountry, the network’s regional station located in Beaufort. Press wishing to attend and cover this event should RSVP to Aimee Crouch at acrouch@scetv.org. For press covering the event on site, a mult box will be available. Additionally, SCETV will provide details regarding a satellite feed prior to Sept. 28.
The U.S. Senate debate on Oct. 21 will take place at the network’s Telecommunications Center in Columbia and will be moderated by Jackson and Lovegrove, as well as SC Public Radio’s Thelisha Eaddy. Press wishing to attend and cover this event should RSVP to Jeremy Cauthen at jcauthen@scetv.org. As with the debate in Beaufort, a mult box and satellite feed will be provided.
For the remaining six congressional seats, in October, SCETV will offer 30-minute discussions with the candidates running in those districts on special editions of “This Week in South Carolina,” which airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m.
For more on SCETV, visit www.scetv.org.
QUOTES:
“For decades, SCETV has covered elections, public policy and government officials, providing South Carolinians with unmatched government transparency. Through this partnership with The Post and Courier, we’re proud to host and broadcast both of these debates, helping the citizens of this state be informed as they head to the polls this fall.” –SCETV President and CEO Anthony Padgett
“In a year where campaign events have been minimized due to the ongoing pandemic, our mission to provide coverage of politics and public policy has become even more crucial. We thank The Post and Courier for their collaboration and look forward to some engaging, informative discussions on Sept. 28 and Oct. 21.” –SCETV Assistant General Manager Adrienne Fairwell
