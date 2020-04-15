COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,656 and those who have died to 107.
Of those 10 deaths, seven were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Colleton (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties; one was an elderly individual from McCormick County (1) whose health conditions are still under investigation; and two were middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions from Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Calhoun and Horry counties lost one positive case each from its total counts as an individual previously reported for each county was determined during case investigations to be the resident of another county.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
Testing in South Carolina
Hospital Bed Capacity
Cases by County and ZIP Code
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
