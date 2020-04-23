Red ribbons are beginning to show up on mailboxes. The idea for the ribbons began with a couple in California who wanted to show solidarity with other church members during the coronavirus imposed self-isolation order. The support has since spread to local homeowners who wish to support the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus in a positive way. Kingstree resident Josette Jarrett decorated her mail box after hearing about it on social media. “I put ours up for the nurses and doctors and frontline people who are fighting for the cause,” she said. “I feel like all these people are working so hard I wanted to support them till the end.”
Local business owner Connie Dozier hung one on the window of her bakery shop in Kingstree. She loves the idea so much she wants to see it go further. “I think it’s a great idea and I encourage other businesses and other home owners to put their ribbons out as well,” said Dozier. “It shows great support for those who are on the front lines fighting this epidemic and who place their lives on the line for us.”
The red ribbon also is the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV. The symbol is used as well for awareness of burn victims, DARE, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, cardiovascular disease, and many others and Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 28 through Nov. 1) is a national campaign to bring awareness to the risks and dangers of substance abuse.