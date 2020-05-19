SnackNation partnered with GoodRx to help serve our doctors and nurses with healthy snacks they needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two companies collaborated on a campaign to offer citizens a way to honor their local healthcare heroes. Michaele Duke (left) of Greeleyville nominated Dr. Troy Gamble and was successful.
Dr. Gamble is Chief Medical Officer at Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Gamble has worked tirelessly to see that patients and staff are safe and their needs are met. His loyalty is unsurpassed and Duke is certain the 150 snacks will be shared with all the nurses and doctors. With each box donated, a meal is also donated to Feeding America, a nonprofit that feeds anyone struggling with food scarcity.