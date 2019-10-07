Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are seeking the public’s assistance with information and locating potential additional victims in connection to a Trafficking in Persons case in Florence County.
Jason Roger Pope, 42, was arrested Aug. 29, 2019 and is charged with Trafficking in Persons (3 counts), Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree (3 counts), Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd degree, Promoting Prostitution of a Minor, and Kidnapping. Pope was booked in the Florence County Detention Center, where he remains as bond was denied on all charges.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General‘s Office. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and Florence Police Department assisted SLED with this case.
Authorities believe there are additional potential victims or individuals who may be aware of additional crimes associated with this case. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact SLED at 866-472-8477