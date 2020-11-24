The holiday season is nearing and with that comes financial stress for many families. This, compounded by the recent COVID-19 surge in cases and the approaching flu season, the Felician Center of Kingstree is working hard to meet those needs.
“Can there be a sense of celebration and holiday when limited monies are spent on essentials such as medications, toiletries, daily food?” asked Sister Susanne
“Senior citizens and people living alone take the biggest hit so this is the season for managing, coordinating and distributing donations and contributions from our partners within the state and beyond.”
Those partners have opened their hearts and wallets. Among the many contributions, the Kingstree Community Youth group donated over 1,000 food items and Women in Philanthropy presented a check to help stock the food pantry. “These partners and benefactors understand the gospel mandates to “love your neighbor,” “share with the poor,” and “feed the hungry,” said Sister Susanne.
The Sisters continue to serve those who are struggling to meet basic needs through their St. Felix Food Pantry, Learning Center, St. Clare Clothing Closet, Blessed Angela Meals, Eye, Dental, and Prescription Programs, and the Francis Marion University Health Care Program.
Since their arrival in Kingstree in 1992, the Sisters have been beacons of hope and touched thousands of lives. Their work was recognized in 2012 when they earned the Lumen Christi (“Light of Christ”) Award from Catholic Extension. The ceremony, which was held in Kingstree, drew over 300 people from across the globe.