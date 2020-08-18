November marks the beginning of the winter season and for most, preparation of the holiday season. It also marks a special event hosted by the Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber. The 25th Annual King’s Tree Trials, located at the McCutchen Training Center in the Cedar Swamp Community outside Kingstree, has been cancelled due to the continual spread of COVID-19. The flashy outfits will be gone. The thunder of hooves and jubilant spectators’ voices will be silent.
Since the annual race took center stage in Williamsburg County, crowds have gathered to prepare banquet tables fit for a king and enjoy quarter horse and thoroughbred races from 350 yards to three-quarters-of-a mile, all on the three-quarter-mile track of the training center. Floods, the aftermath of hurricanes and freezing temperatures could not stop the race from being held so it was heartrending for Chamber Director Martha Burrows to break the news. ”The cancellation was a very tough decision for the committee to make because it was our 25th anniversary this year and that meant a lot to everyone,” said Burrows. “It ultimately wasn’t our decision though since the governor released an executive order putting a 250-person limit to outdoor events including racetracks. We also did not want to put anyone’s health in jeopardy.”
Springtime races were popular during colonial times but ended when America entered World War II. The race was revived in 1996 when a group decided to approach the McCutchens' about hosting the race at their training facility. In 2009, Richard Chamberlain, senior writer for The American Quarter Horse Racing Journal, featured King’s Tree Trials n a three-part series. In his article titled, “Southern-Fried Racing,” Chamberlain recognizes the brush track and the great people who make it the enduring sport that it is. Chamberlain even hailed Bobby McCutcheon’s Training Center as one of the biggest racehorse training facilities in the South.
Another big event that has been canceled is the Kingstree Pig Pickin’ Festival. The Town of Kingstree decided to cancel the festival that was scheduled for October 8 to October 10. The good news is this is just a setback. “We plan to continue racing again next year at the same time. Our 25th will be celebrated in 2021 on November 6, our annual first Saturday of November,” said Burrows. In the meantime, the Chamber is coming up with alternative fundraising opportunities. “At this time we do not know what type of event or fundraiser we will be putting on to help with the loss of the Trials, but in Chamber fashion it will be something everyone should look forward to and get excited about.” Follow the Chamber on Facebook or Instagram or join to receive emails and information.