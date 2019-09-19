Each year, one in five hundred African Americans are born with the Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). It is an inherited blood disorder that occurs more commonly in African Americans. At present, there is no universally known cure for the Sickle Cell Disease.
With September being Sickle Cell Disease Awareness month, the Sickle Cell Anemia Disease Society of Williamsburg County will host its seventh annual Sickle Cell Walk.
The event will be held Saturday, September 28, at the Kennedy Center, 241 Gourdin Street in Greeleyville. Registration begins at 7 a.m. After a kickoff ceremony the walk kicks off at 8 a.m. Accommodations will be made for those with special needs. For more information call (843) 372-5426 or email scadsociety@yahoo.com.