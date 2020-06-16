Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. A citizen made the 911 call on Thursday, June 11. Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight identified the man as Hanqwuon Kyreik Franklin, 20, of Kingstree. McKnight said it appeared the man was shot. The body was transported to MUSC for an autopsy.
Harrison said Franklin was last seen Monday, June 8.
On June 12, officers and the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting incident that occurred at 76 Heineman Road in the Lane area of Williamsburg County. One subject was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Bruce Lee Sygue, Jr., 54, of North Charleston. The deceased’s body was sent for an autopsy to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The investigation into this matter and the June 11, homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity to leave information.
Law enforcement is continuing to investigate two separate murders that occurred on March 15, and June 2. On March 15, a reported drive-by shooting on Highway 52 near Cades Road left one man dead. Witnesses did not provide a description of the vehicle as it drove by and shot into the car, hitting David Singletary (age and address unknown) in the head. Singletary, who was said to have been driving, pulled off to the right of the highway and the vehicle with the alleged shooter(s) turned around and waited. A passenger then drove Singletary to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries. A passenger in the back seat was also injured but did not see anything.
In addition, anyone with information regarding the June 2, death of Alecksi Mitchum, 19, is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Mitchum was shot outside a residence on M&M Road in Kingstree. At the time of the shooting, a full-size black SUV such as a Tahoe or Trailblazer was seen near the area.