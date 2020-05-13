Just hours after he was released from jail on May 3, Mark “Hollywood” Hatten was dead. Hatten, who lived in Greeleyville since the early 2000’s had been in an altercation the day before with his neighbor, 71-year-old Jack Funderburk.
According to a Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Incident Report, on Saturday, May 2, Hatten was at Funderburk’s residence when he is alleged to have threatened Funderburk and his mother. Hatten was placed on trespass notice but would return later and was observed by deputies hurling verbal threats to Funderburk’s family while standing on the sidewalk. When Hatten refused to follow law enforcement’s commands, he was placed under arrest and spent the night in jail.
An incident report for the following day where Hatten was shot does not describe details of the incident as the investigation continues. Hatten’s body was sent to MUSC for an autopsy and at time of press, it is unclear if Funderburk had been or will be charged with a crime.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Division of the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity.
Hatten served a prison term for threatening super model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. The two reportedly had a relationship before her death in 2007.