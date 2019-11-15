An overnight shooting on Pickens Road in the Sandridge community ended in the death of a young man and two other victims wounded. According to Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner Vernal Fulton, Jessie Huell, 24, died at an area hospital.
The shooting occurred November 15, around 1:30 AM.
Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office PIO, Lt. Daryel Moyd confirmed that three people were shot. No one is in custody at this time. There is no other information at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office at (843) 355-6381. Callers can remain anonymous.