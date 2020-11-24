The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a November 10, shooting on Oak Street. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, a victim and others were walking from the Quality Inn when they were approached at the corner of Oak Street and Fourth Avenue by a subject in a vehicle.
The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the victims after they ran to an Oak Street residence. Several shell casings were located at the scene and damage was done to a vehicle that was parked in the yard at 106 Oak Street. No one was injured from the shots fired and a motive is unknown at this time.
The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling (843) 355-6381. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.