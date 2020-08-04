Nearly all Williamsburg County Government employees were expected to see a cut in pay when Williamsburg County Council voted unanimously on the decision during a July 20, virtual meeting. County Supervisor Tiffany Wright said the cuts were needed to meet budget shortfalls. However, those cuts won’t happen due in part by the Sheriff’s Office volunteering to reduce its budget by $110,649.13.
A July 29, press release issued by the supervisor’s media and marketing team explained, “Understanding the impact that salary reductions would have on the Williamsburg County Government team, we wanted to exhaust all avenues of finding funding to supplement the loss of revenue predicted for the 2020/2021 budget season. There were unclaimed reimbursement funds associated with the response cost incurred by Williamsburg County Government for Hurricane Irma/2017 and Hurricane Dorian/2019. Williamsburg County had $277,101.50 of unclaimed funds from Hurricane Irma and $263,354.68 of unclaimed funds from Hurricane Dorian.” The press release went on to say the cuts would influence the response of the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Stephen Gardner and Wright did not respond to The News’ request for comment.
During the July 20, meeting, council was presented a second option, which would permanently reduce staff by dismissing those currently on furlough and reduce the operating budget.