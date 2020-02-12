The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the homicide of Mark McCrea. The incident occurred September 23, 2019, near Deer Drive in Kingstree. McCrea, 46, was found outside a residence and transported to an area hospital where he later died of his wounds.
Investigators also seek information on the shooting death of Wesley Cooper, Jr., 51 of Nesmith. Cooper was shot Tuesday, November 26, while standing outside an establishment on Coopertown Road in Nesmith.
Anyone with information about the homicides can contact Investigator Jalisa Brown at (843)-355-6381 ext. 4536. Callers can also contact the Criminal Division at (843) 355-6381 and through Facebook Messenger for either incident. Callers can remain anonymous. The Sheriff’s Office solved 8 of 10 homicides in 2019.